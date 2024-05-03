Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Position Lessened by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,540 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

TSLL opened at $8.01 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $920.75 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

