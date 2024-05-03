DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DMC Global in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DMC Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 722.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

