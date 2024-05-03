Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Edward Jamieson Sells 5,698 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £18,461.52 ($23,189.95).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 322.60 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.79. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 267.40 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,928.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.03) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

