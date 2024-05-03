Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.36 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $512.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.67. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.