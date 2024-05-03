Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $555.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.37 and a 200-day moving average of $422.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

