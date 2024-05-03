Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Insider Hugh W. M. Little Buys 45,955 Shares of Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 45,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £34,466.25 ($43,293.87).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.50. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.93.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

