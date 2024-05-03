Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.33. Duke Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.96.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

