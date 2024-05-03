Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.94

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.94 and traded as low as $27.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

