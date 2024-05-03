EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $175.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

