Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.95. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 26,830 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
