Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 25%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 39,035,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 198,724,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £560,700.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

About Echo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.