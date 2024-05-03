Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.65.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,078,000 after acquiring an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,545 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,224,000 after acquiring an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after buying an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.