Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Michael A. Mussallem Sells 29,350 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

EW opened at $85.06 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

