Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$20.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELD. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELD opened at C$20.03 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.86.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

