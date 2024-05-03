Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32). Approximately 162,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 125,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).

Eleco Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £88.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

