Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.500-14.000 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $755.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $414.31 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $761.75 and a 200-day moving average of $670.56. The company has a market capitalization of $718.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

