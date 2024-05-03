Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $755.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $761.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $414.31 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

