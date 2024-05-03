EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $12.88. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 817,674 shares changing hands.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

