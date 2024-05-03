Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Mandy Yang Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.06 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
