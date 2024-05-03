Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £7,248,119.20 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).

Entain Stock Down 0.2 %

ENT stock opened at GBX 783.20 ($9.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 814.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.59. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -553.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Entain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.07) to GBX 1,070 ($13.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.36).

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

