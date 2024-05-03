Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £7,248,119.20 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).
Entain Stock Down 0.2 %
ENT stock opened at GBX 783.20 ($9.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. Entain Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 814.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.59. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -553.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
Entain Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.