Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Envista has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Envista by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Envista by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Envista by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

