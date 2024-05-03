Equinox Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Sunday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,602 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,481 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after buying an additional 262,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 412,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

