Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.64.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.73 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

