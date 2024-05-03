Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiera Capital Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.73 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 172.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

