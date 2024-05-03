Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

PUMP opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

