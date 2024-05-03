Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $60.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

