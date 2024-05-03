Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$624.61 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

