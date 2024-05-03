Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Cut to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.19.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.