EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.28

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and traded as low as $106.83. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares last traded at $108.96, with a volume of 14,155 shares.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $2.1107 dividend. This is a boost from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

