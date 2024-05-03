Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $146.71, but opened at $140.41. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $137.94, with a volume of 1,372,239 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.