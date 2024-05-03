Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

