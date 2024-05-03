Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CAO Sells $120,750.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $8.16 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

