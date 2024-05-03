Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 30,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 12.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRI

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.