EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 6,830 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $137,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,556,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,341,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04.

On Friday, April 12th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 109 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,180.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 130 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $2,610.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $898,765.47.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $1,778,902.06.

On Monday, March 11th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $180,071.43.

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $22.27.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.