EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Insider Graham Burns Acquires 511,115 Shares

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Burns purchased 511,115 shares of EVZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,556.10 ($47,076.38).
EVZ Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About EVZ
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVZ
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for EVZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.