Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 1,155 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

