Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 1,155 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EXAS
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.