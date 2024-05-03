Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $27.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

