Exelon Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

