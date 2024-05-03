Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $38.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.92.
EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon
Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Exelon Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
