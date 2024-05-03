Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $38.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

