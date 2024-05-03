Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

