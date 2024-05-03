F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 272.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 694,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on FNB

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.