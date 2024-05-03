F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 851 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $166.07 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in F5 by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

