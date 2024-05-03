Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fanhua Stock Performance
FANH opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $190.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fanhua
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.