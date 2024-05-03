Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,064,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,402. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

