Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 334.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $539.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $606.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.33. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $387.16 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.51.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.