Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,161,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CleanSpark by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

