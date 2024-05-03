Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $5,105,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.5 %

CBRL stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

