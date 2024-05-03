Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $122.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

