Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32,275.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $296.45 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
