Federated Hermes Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Equity Bancshares worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

EQBK opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $33,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,344.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $268,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

